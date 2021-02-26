JLI Managed Growth Fund Rates

ANL
28.85
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC
15.15
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL
24.15
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN
97.95
Increased By
▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP
9.30
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO
10.35
Increased By
▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC
135.50
Increased By
▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL
49.98
Increased By
▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL
25.16
Increased By
▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL
25.22
Decreased By
▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL
16.04
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL
11.07
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC
85.00
Increased By
▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL
7.70
Increased By
▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL
25.75
Increased By
▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO
37.45
Increased By
▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL
4.17
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM
15.13
Increased By
▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF
47.18
Increased By
▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL
39.40
Increased By
▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL
12.04
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER
10.65
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL
91.00
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL
26.69
Increased By
▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC
9.05
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK
1.45
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP
38.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG
145.70
Increased By
▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY
32.90
Increased By
▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL
1.61
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
