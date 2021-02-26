Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
26 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (February 25, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.86 7.36
2-Week 6.90 7.40
1-Month 6.96 7.46
3-Month 7.13 7.38
6-Month 7.38 7.63
9-Month 7.48 7.98
1-Year 7.53 8.03
==========================
Data source: SBP
