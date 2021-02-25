ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

GoP, ITFC sign $1bn annual financing plan

Recorder Report 25 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a subsidiary organisation of Islamic Development Bank Group on Wednesday signed annual financing plan amounting to $1.1 billion.

According to an official statement, the financing available through this facility will be utilised by the Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd (PARCO), and Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) for import of crude oil, refined petroleum products and LNG during the year 2021. This will be helpful to augment foreign currency reserves of the country, and provide resources to meet the oil import bill.

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Economic Affairs witnessed the signing ceremony.

The document was signed by Noor Ahmed, secretary, Economic Affairs Division and Engineer Hani Salem Sonbol, chief executive officer, ITFC.

According to annual financing plan, the ITFC will mobilise trade financing of $1.1 billion during the year 2021. The federal minister appreciated the ITFC support for Pakistan, and said that the financing commitments reflect confidence of international financial institutions in Pakistan’s economy.

The minister underscored the importance of partnership between the ITFC and Pakistan, and highlighted that the ITFC financing for import of oil and LNG which was instrumental in the revival of industrial sector of Pakistan’s economy.

The minister also appreciated the ITFC’s role in the development of trade and financing in the OIC member countries.

Salem Sonbol highlighted that Pakistan and the ITFC has long standing cooperation since creation of ITFC in 2008.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PARCO GoP ITFC Islamic Development Bank Group

GoP, ITFC sign $1bn annual financing plan

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

PSDP for 2021-22: 5 new projects worth Rs8.41bn proposed

CJP says apex court no substitute for parliament

Foreign funding case: petitioner moves ECP

IMF MD warns Covid-19 leaving some states behind

Business community underscores need for signing CoE

Islamic banks have ample capital, liquidity buffers: Moody’s

Cotton yarn import from India: Aptma rejects proposal

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.