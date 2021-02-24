ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.5%)
Trump predicts Woods return, Obama: never count Tiger out

AFP 24 Feb 2021

MIAMI: Former US President Donald Trump predicted that Tiger Woods, his occasional golfing partner, will recover from severe injuries suffered in a Tuesday car crash and return to the PGA Tour.

"He will be back. I have no doubt about it. He will be back," Trump told Fox News on Tuesday.

Woods received a Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump in 2019 just weeks after winning the Masters for his 15th major title and the first since the 2008 US Open.

"This is very tragic," Trump said. "He made a lot of progress from that day and then this has to happen.

"He has overcome a lot, but he has had an incredible life and he's going to continue to have an incredible life.

"He will recover from this and it's pretty bad on the legs I understand. He will figure a way. He's a wonderful person."

Woods also earned the praise of another former president and golfing partner, Barack Obama, who tweeted his support to the 45-year-old golf legend.

"Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight -- here's to a speedy recovery for the GOAT (Greatest of all Time) of golf. If we've learned anything over the years, it's to never count Tiger out."

Woods overcame four back operations to make a comeback that culminated with the 2019 Masters victory and his most recent win at the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan -- a victory that matched him with Sam Snead on an all-time record 82 career US PGA wins.

Trump noted how golf events draw much higher television ratings when Woods is playing.

"All I say is get better and get out there, because we all miss him. We need Tiger," Trump said. "It's very few people that cause that kind of a phenomenon."

