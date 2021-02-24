PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions
- Matters of mutual interest were discussed between the two leaders.
- The PM is visiting Sri Lanka for the first time since assuming office in 2018.
24 Feb 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan met on Wednesday Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
During the one-on-one meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed between the two leaders.
The PM is visiting Sri Lanka for the first time since assuming office in 2018. On his arrival on Tuesday, the PM was accorded a red carpet welcome at the Bandaranaike International Airport.
Later, the PM met with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa. PM Khan and PM Mahinda witnessed the signing of five memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for enhanced bilateral cooperation in the fields of investment, science and technology, and industrial technology.
