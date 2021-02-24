ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.5%)
Feb 24, 2021
Markets

Spot gold may break $1,818 and rise to $1,840

  • Following a shallow correction to $1,801, it may have accumulated enough momentum to overcome this barrier.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to retest a resistance at $1,818 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising towards $1,840.

A falling channel suggests a further gain to $1,840. The metal failed to break $1,818 in its first attempt.

Following a shallow correction to $1,801, it may have accumulated enough momentum to overcome this barrier.

A fall below $1,795 could signal the continuation of the downtrend towards $1,761. On the daily chart, gold has cleared a resistance at $1,805, it may rise to $1,841, which is near $1,840 (hourly chart).

A downward wave C from $1,959.01 has either completed its first leg or ended around $1,769. Over the next few days, gold is expected to bounce into the $1,841-$1,886 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold may break $1,818 and rise to $1,840

