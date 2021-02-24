Three capital market transactions: PC will offer shares to public by April

ISLAMABAD –The Privatisation Commission (PC) will offer shares to the public in three capital market transactions by April 2021. This was disclosed on Tuesday, in a virtual webinar hosted by the PAK-USA Business Community and participated by the PC and the Board of Investment (BoI) from Pakistan.

The officers from the PC briefed the Pakistani US investors about the current privatisation programme comprising 19 transactions. With regard to interest of some participants in the real estate, it was informed that the PC will soon invite expressions of interest from investors for a real estate project (the Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad).

In case of small investment opportunities, it was added that the PC will launch three capital market transactions, especially divestment of 20 percent shares in the Pakistan Re-Insurance Co Ltd in April, and for PPL (10 percent) and the OGDCL (seven percent) in the near future. Moreover, the PC also encouraged consortium of investors in the said platform for small investments.

The participants also showed interest in investment ventures in Pakistan in agriculture, energy, and other sectors, and indicated to visit Pakistan soon, for the purpose. The PC intimated to share teasers of its transactions for onward submission to the participants for information and necessary action to take part in the investment opportunities provided through the privatisation process.

From Government of Pakistan side, Dr Muhammad Khursid executive director general, Shamim Khan, director eeneral, Muhammad Jamil DG, Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi director general of PC, Muhammad Imran Khan deputy director BoI, Nauman A Tariq senior consultant, Ammadud Din technical assistant PC participated, whereas, more than 60 participants from the USA took part comprising prominent business persons hailing from real estate, agri-business, food, hospitality, medical, and IT sectors etc.

The participants from the US side were concerned about the ease-of-doing-business in Pakistan, and appreciated that the current government has taken certain initiatives to facilitate the investors. In this regard, BoI representative ensured to further facilitate the investors.

