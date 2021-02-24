ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX on negative note: BRIndex100 persists fall

Recorder Report 24 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday remained under pressure and closed on negative note as the investors opted to book profit on available margins. BRIndex100 lost 23.13 points or 0.47 percent to close at 4,924.81 points. During the session, the BRIndex-100 hit intraday high of 4,973.42 and an intraday low of 4,917.77 points. Total volumes stood at 624.480 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 264.05 points or 1.02 percent to close at 25,600.32 points with total daily turnover of 378.140 million shares.

KSE-100 index declined by 161.29 points or 0.35 percent and close at 45,728.75 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter stood at 718.226 million shares as compared to 722.052 million shares traded on Monday.

The foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $553,188. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 5 billion to Rs 8.257 trillion. Out of total 359 active scrips, 205 closed in negative and 135 in positive while the value of 19 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 84.284 million shares and gained Re 0.09 to close at Rs 1.64 followed by Byco Petroleum that closed at Rs 10.42, down Re 0.55 with 70.425 million shares. Sapphire Textile and Premium Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 59.00 and Rs 20.96 respectively to close at Rs 1059.00 and Rs 300.46 while Sunrays Textile and Service Ind Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 62.88 and Rs 21.03 respectively to close at Rs 775.62 and Rs 918.33.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 23.98 points or 0.27 percent to close at 9,001.23 points with total turnover of 10.765 million shares.

BR Cement Index closed at 7,351.65 points, down 5.36 points or 0.07 percent with 56.226 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index decreased by 53.97 points or 0.63 percent to close at 8,534.69 points with 31.324 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index fell by 4.61 points or 0.08 percent to close at 5,653.56 points with 17.527 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index gained 12.08 points or 0.29 percent to close at 4,197.86 points with 32.716 million shares.

BR Tech & Comm Index plunged by 135.14 points or 3.54 percent to close at 3,680.90 points with 226.990 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market traded in a narrow range between minus 227 points and plus 194 points, closing the session 161 points.

E&P sector remained positive throughout the session on the back of an uptrend in international crude oil prices, however, the upside in E&P stocks remained in check. Banks, Cement, O&GMCs continued downtrend post announcement of half yearly/annual results. Technology stocks saw reversal after hitting session’s high and closed in red.

HASCOL announced increase in Authorized share capital that insinuated a capital raise and saw profit booking with an eventual closing below LDCP.

Sectors contributing to the performance include E&P (up 47 points), Fertilizer (up 21 points), Textile (up 21 points), Technology (down 98 points) and Banks (down 65 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include ENGRO (up 24 points), PPL (up 23 points), OGDC (up 16 points), ILP (up 16 points) and HMB (up 12 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include TRG (down 90 points), HBL (down 43 points), MEBL (down 17 points), PSO (down 14 points) and THALL (down 13 points).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 index BRIndex100 BRIndex30

Comments are closed on this story.