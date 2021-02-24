ANL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.79%)
AVN 100.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.21%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.91%)
DGKC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.06%)
EPCL 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.9%)
FCCL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
HASCOL 11.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.97%)
JSCL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
KAPCO 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.26%)
PIBTL 12.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
PPL 91.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 142.29 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (3.41%)
UNITY 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
BR100 4,941 Increased By ▲ 22.07 (0.45%)
BR30 25,718 Increased By ▲ 140.99 (0.55%)
KSE100 45,818 Increased By ▲ 89.48 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,035 Increased By ▲ 49.41 (0.26%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

2021-23: ADB’s COBP for Pakistan aligned with govt’s strategy

Tahir Amin Updated 24 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The indicative resources available for commitment during 2021-2023 for sovereign operations for Pakistan is $5.436 billion, comprising $3.645 billion for regular Ordinary Capital Resources (OCR) lending and $1.79 billion for concessional OCR lending (COL), says the Asia Development Bank (ADB).

The ADB has updated its website according to which the Country Operation Business Plan (COBP) 2021-23 for Pakistan is consistent with its country partnership strategy for Pakistan, 2021– 2025, which is aligned with the government of Pakistan’s development strategy, ADB’s Strategy 2030, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

About 13 percent of the pipeline supports the government’s response to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The final allocation will depend on, among other factors, available resources, project readiness, and the outcome of the country performance assessments, it added.

Co-financing and funding from other sources, including grants from the Asian Development Fund (ADF-13) thematic pool for projects addressing specific challenges, and ADB’s non-sovereign operations subject to headroom constraints, will be explored to augment the annual indicative resources available for commitment.

The proposed sovereign lending programme for 2021–2023 totals $6,336 million, consisting of $4,546 million from regular OCR lending and $1,790 million from COL (which includes 17 percent over-programming to respond to operational adjustments). Policy-based lending operations for 2021–2023 will be subject to resource and headroom availability under the ADB’s policy-based lending ceiling.

The non-lending programme for 2021–2023 is $23.5 million, inclusive of the ADB and other sources, majority of which are transaction technical assistance for projects in the pipeline.

The update further noted that the ADB will increase its non-sovereign operations footprint through an enhanced focus on financial institutions; food security; and infrastructure.

The ADB also will continue to facilitate trade finance and seek opportunities to support (i) demonstrative projects in logistics and agriculture value chains; and (ii) alternative financing options for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

Where feasible, private sector operations will generate synergies with the ADB’s public sector assistance by providing blended finance solutions, supporting privatisation, and focusing on public–private partnership opportunities.

The ADB will explore policy-based guarantee and local currency financing to optimize government and private sector financing, and support the development of Pakistan’s capital markets, it added.

The ADB’s COBP will adopt a One ADB multi-sector approach that brings together all of the ADB’s resources to provide integrated solutions to clients.

The ADB will seek opportunities (i) to mobilise private sector financing and partners for development projects; (ii) to enhance financing and technical assistance support for public–private partnership projects; and (iii) in areas such as climate change, trade finance, small and medium-sized enterprises, insurance, agribusiness, housing, and tourism development.

Around 29 percent i.e. $1.84 billion of the COBP is committed for energy sector, 16.4 percent i.e. $1.04 billion for transport, 14.8 percent i.e. $938 million for agriculture, natural resources and rural development, 10 percent i.e. $636 million for water and other urban infrastructure and services, 12.6 percent or $800 million for finance, five percent or $315 million for education, and 1.7 percent or $110 million for health sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ADB COBP OCR Asia Development Bank

2021-23: ADB’s COBP for Pakistan aligned with govt’s strategy

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Resolution of ‘legitimate’ issues: Nepra pledges support to KE

Probe body identifies reasons behind countrywide blackout

Zaki Yamani dies

Completion of procurement proceedings: PPRA gives FBR the go-ahead

Vawda declared eligible to contest Senate election: Tribunal dismisses Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal

IT-based solutions: TI-P raises questions over FBR’s tender

CCI registers 1.8pc QoQ increase

South Korea, Tehran agree ‘proposals’ on oil billions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.