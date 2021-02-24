ANL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Disparity Reduction Allowance not for all employees: Finance

APP Updated 24 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry Tuesday clarified that the Federal Cabinet had approved grant of Disparity Reduction Allowance for those civil employees in BPS 1 to BPS 19 of the Federal Government, who had never been allowed additional salary equal to or more than 100% of the basic pay or performance allowance.

"Reference an article appeared in a section of press, it is clarified that the Federal Cabinet has approved grant of Disparity Reduction Allowance @ 25% of the basic pay of BPS-2017 w.e.f. 1st March 2021, for those civil employees in BPS 1 to BPS 19 of the Federal Government who have never been allowed additional salary equal to or more than 100% of the basic pay or performance allowance," the ministry said in a press release.

It said there were a number of institutions/organizations of Federal Government that had been previously granted additional allowances as 100% or more of the basic pay or performance allowance.

The Disparity Reduction Allowance, it said, was aimed at reducing the gap in the salaries of those already granted additional salary and those who had never been granted additional salary.

"The number of such employees, who have never been granted additional salary, is approximately 296,470 out of a total of 623,215 civilian employees," the ministry added. The allowance had been granted as an interim arrangement till finalization of recommendations of Pay & Pension Commission, it said.

The Finance Ministry said the Pay & Pension Commission had been asked to give its recommendations for revising the salaries of all Federal Government employees (civilian and Armed Forces), before the next budget so that salaries could be revised across the board for all Federal Government employees.

"The Commission has also been tasked to review the existing pension system of the Federal Government and give recommendations," it concluded.

