2019 Florida base attack: S Arabia sued by families of victims

ANL
30.00
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC
15.79
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
ASL
24.01
Decreased By
▼ -0.19 (-0.79%)
AVN
100.00
Increased By
▲ 1.20 (1.21%)
BOP
9.12
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO
10.27
Decreased By
▼ -0.18 (-1.72%)
DGKC
133.65
Increased By
▲ 1.15 (0.87%)
EPCL
49.30
Increased By
▲ 0.39 (0.8%)
FCCL
25.06
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL
26.00
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL
16.70
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
HASCOL
11.19
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC
84.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL
7.78
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
JSCL
26.80
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
KAPCO
36.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
KEL
4.13
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM
15.34
Increased By
▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF
46.71
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL
40.15
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (1.26%)
PIBTL
12.41
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
POWER
11.03
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
PPL
91.60
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL
27.20
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC
9.16
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK
1.43
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP
39.90
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG
142.20
Increased By
▲ 4.60 (3.34%)
UNITY
32.99
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL
1.67
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (1.83%)
Comments are closed on this story.