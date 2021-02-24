ANL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.79%)
AVN 100.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.21%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.72%)
DGKC 133.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.87%)
EPCL 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.8%)
FCCL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
JSCL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
KAPCO 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.26%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
POWER 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
PPL 91.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 142.20 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (3.34%)
UNITY 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.83%)
BR100 4,940 Increased By ▲ 21.39 (0.43%)
BR30 25,716 Increased By ▲ 138.89 (0.54%)
KSE100 45,826 Increased By ▲ 97.68 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,040 Increased By ▲ 54.34 (0.29%)
Feb 24, 2021
2019 Florida base attack: S Arabia sued by families of victims

Reuters Updated 24 Feb 2021

NEW YORK: Families of three US service members who were killed and 13 others who were wounded in a shooting by a Saudi gunman at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida in 2019 have sued Saudi Arabia for damages.

The complaint, which was filed on Monday in a federal court in the city of Pensacola, alleged that Saudi Arabia had known about the gunman being radicalized and that it could have prevented the killings.

