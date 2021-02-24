ANL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Careem monetizes fleet, partners with Lambda

Recorder Report Updated 24 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Careem has announced a Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) ad platform by partnering with Lambda Marketing Solutions.

According to Careem, the partnership will pave a roadmap to offer additional sources for captains interested in monetizing their vehicle. During the initial phase, 5000 data-sim enabled tablets will be installed in vehicles which will deliver advertising and other content to customers which will enable brands to measure and monitor their performance in real-time.

In its pilot phase of 30 days around 20 screens were installed which has resulted in 36,000 views in a short span of time. Careem plans to complete the installation of additional 5000 screens within the next phase of 3 months which is expected to result in 3.5 million views, providing captains and vehicle owners with additional earning opportunities. Commenting on this development, Zeeshan Hasib Baig, CEO & country general manager, Careem Pakistan said this partnership aims to leverage high mobility, not only, offering additional incentives to Captains but also to become a digital Ad platform by working together with brands, offering them real-time measurement and monitoring for their advertising spent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

