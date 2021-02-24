Unity, religious harmony need of the hour: Maulana Khabir

PESHAWAR: The Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, said on Tuesday that forging of unity and religious harmony and the message of Pakistan was the need of the hour, saying that Shariah and witnesses to decide sighting of moon in Pakistan.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club here, Maulana Abdul Khabir said that the religious scholars of all sects in Pakistan were united on one platform, and they would not allow any conspiracy by the enemy to create chaos and sectarianism in the country to succeed.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, who was flanked by eminent religious scholars representing different sects, thanked the media persons and stressed the need for religious harmony in the country.

The press conference titled “Message of Peace Conference” was organized by the Majlis Ulema-e-Pakistan to strengthen religious harmony and unity and to promote tolerance in the country.

The Majlis Ulema-e-Pakistan chairman said as the honor and dignity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the Righteous Caliphs, Mothers of the Believers, Companions and Ahle Bayt was dearer to them than their own lives and their sanctity and protection is their faith, they will not allow even the slightest disrespect.

He said the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan in the important matters of sighting of moon would coordinate with and seek technical know-how from the ministry of science and technology and the ministry of Religious affairs.

