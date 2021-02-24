FBR starts tax awareness educational session

ISLAMABAD: Under the Letter of Understanding (LoU) signed between the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Ministry of Defences’ Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution Cantt Garrison, the FBR has started to hold second phase of educational awareness sessions in various educational institutes, said a press release.

Facilitation and Taxpayers Education (FATE) Wing of the FBR held the first educational awareness session at the Federal Government Sir Syed College, Rawalpindi.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to promote tax culture and under the directions of Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani, series of awareness educational sessions will be carried out by the FATE Wing in collaboration with the Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution Cantt, Garrison working under the Ministry of Defense in various educational institutes.

Tehmina Aamer, Chief (FATE), FBR, and Principal FG Sir Syed College, Professor Ahmad Raza were the chief guests on the occasion. Sonia Anwar, secretary FATE delivered a very informative and easy to understand presentation to the students on the structure of tax system and its significance in nation building.

The students participated in a tax-related quiz and won prizes. Tehmina Aamer, chief FATE said in her address that the purpose of holding these sessions was to promote the tax culture. She further said that students would learn about the significance of paying taxes in their initial years through these sessions which would help them make responsible taxpayers in their later years.

“The students would help spread the message of paying taxes in their home, street and locality,” she added. Principal FG Sir Syed College thanked the FBR Team to make this session successful. She hoped that such sessions would increase the knowledge of students about taxes and its significance in the economic progress.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021