ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR starts tax awareness educational session

Updated 24 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Under the Letter of Understanding (LoU) signed between the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Ministry of Defences’ Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution Cantt Garrison, the FBR has started to hold second phase of educational awareness sessions in various educational institutes, said a press release.

Facilitation and Taxpayers Education (FATE) Wing of the FBR held the first educational awareness session at the Federal Government Sir Syed College, Rawalpindi.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to promote tax culture and under the directions of Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani, series of awareness educational sessions will be carried out by the FATE Wing in collaboration with the Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution Cantt, Garrison working under the Ministry of Defense in various educational institutes.

Tehmina Aamer, Chief (FATE), FBR, and Principal FG Sir Syed College, Professor Ahmad Raza were the chief guests on the occasion. Sonia Anwar, secretary FATE delivered a very informative and easy to understand presentation to the students on the structure of tax system and its significance in nation building.

The students participated in a tax-related quiz and won prizes. Tehmina Aamer, chief FATE said in her address that the purpose of holding these sessions was to promote the tax culture. She further said that students would learn about the significance of paying taxes in their initial years through these sessions which would help them make responsible taxpayers in their later years.

“The students would help spread the message of paying taxes in their home, street and locality,” she added. Principal FG Sir Syed College thanked the FBR Team to make this session successful. She hoped that such sessions would increase the knowledge of students about taxes and its significance in the economic progress.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR tax awareness educational session Cantt Garrison FATE

FBR starts tax awareness educational session

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Resolution of ‘legitimate’ issues: Nepra pledges support to KE

Probe body identifies reasons behind countrywide blackout

Zaki Yamani dies

Completion of procurement proceedings: PPRA gives FBR the go-ahead

Vawda declared eligible to contest Senate election: Tribunal dismisses Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal

IT-based solutions: TI-P raises questions over FBR’s tender

CCI registers 1.8pc QoQ increase

South Korea, Tehran agree ‘proposals’ on oil billions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.