Medical students urged to work hard

KARACHI: Dow University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Prof Muhammad Saeed Quraishy said that the cases of Covid-19 were decreasing gradually. Covid-19 had disrupted educational activities, but now things were getting back to normal, he said.

He said this at an open day ceremony where he addressed the new batch of students of Dow International Medical College and Dow Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Ojha campus. Prof Muhammad Saeed Quraishy said that though “we are done with the second wave of Covid-19”, yet the series of online teaching would continue in the future as well.

He urged the students to work hard and study diligently and also participate in sports activities for physical and mental harmony. Prof. Zarnaz Wahid took oath from the new students and highlighted the importance of medical education.

Prof. Muhammad Saeed Quraishy informed the new students that this institute had been functioning since 2007 independently as per the notification of the Government of Sindh.

