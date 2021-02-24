PTI Karachi protests ‘political victimization’ in Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi on Tuesday dubbed the arrests and FIRs against its leaders and workers as political victimization by the Sindh government.

While addressing to a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC), the PTI leaders threatened that the protest would be broadened if political victimization of its workers was not stopped. PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman said that PTI was not a terrorist party. He said, ‘Murad, we can protest outside of your home.’ Criticizing the Sindh government, he said that the PPP-led provincial government had not provided a single facility to the people of Sindh for 13 years.

He said that PTI leaders and workers were being victimized merely for raising their voices against the incompetence of the provincial government. He warned of expanding their protest across the metropolis if political victimization of their workers were not ended.

PTI Karachi General Secretary Saeed Afridi addressing to the participants of the protest said that Zardari was the terrorist because he looted the people of Sindh. He said that Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh was attacked in the vicinity of PS-88 and a snake was left in his jail cell. He further said that PTI lawmakers had submitted a resolution to this effect in the Sindh Assembly.

PTI’s Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly on the occasion said that the brutality of Murad Ali Shah (CM) would not continue for long. He said that PTI lawmakers would protest on February 25 at the Sindh Assembly. He further said that fifteen PTI workers had been arrested and they were not allowed to meet them. PTI senior leader and MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi, MPA Dr Imran Shah, MPA Dua Bhutto and others also addressed to the participants of the protest.