LNG Easy to introduce virtual pipeline to supply LNG

24 Feb 2021

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s first licensed virtual LNG pipeline company will play a major role in ensuring uninterrupted LNG to the domestic, industrial, and commercial consumers across the country, said LNG Easy (Pvt) Ltd CEO Yasir Hameed.

Speaking at a meeting in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he mentioned widening the gap between demand and supply of energy in Pakistan which will be further aggravated with depletion of existing gas reservoirs.

Quoting, he said as against 29 percent of national energy mix, only 20 percent is transmitted and distributed through a network of pipelines. He said even after the completion of North-South pipeline, Pakistan will continue to face shortage of this safe and environment friendly fuel as the industrialisation process has been geared up due to the positive government policies. “We need a virtual pipeline to cater to the energy needs of the country”, he said and added that pipeline supply is a costly option, hence we are introducing a virtual pipeline to supply LNG from Qatar to any destination in Pakistan through an integrated system of transportation.

Continuing, Yasir Hameed said the govt has announced to stop gas supply to the captive power plants of the industrial sector from June this year. “LNG Easy (Private) Limited will ensure LNG supply to these units according to the mutually agreed terms and conditions so that the industrial process could continue without any break”, he added.

Mian Muhammad Adrees offered vote of thanks and said offline grid system in Pakistan will grow at a much faster pace and generate a new economy of billions of dollar. A question answer session was also held which was participated by Saif al-Qahhar, Nawaz Ali and Khadim Hussain Mann.–PR

