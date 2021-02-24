Pakistan Navy Operational Commands seminar held

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Operational Commands seminar was held at Bahria Auditorium Karachi here on Tuesday. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest, said a news release on Tuesday.

While addressing the seminar Naval Chief emphasized on maintaining highest level of combat readiness. Chief of the Naval Staff further explained to constantly align employment and development strategies with evolving threats to deliver a resolute and strong response to any misadventure by the adversary.