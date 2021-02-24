CRRA body discusses 20 uplift projects worth $148.35m

ISLAMABAD: Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Afghanistan (CRRA) Committee discussed 20 development projects costing $148.35 million that have been implemented, while nine projects costing $221.83 million are under execution in Afghanistan.

The Committee met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Tuesday.

Secretary Foreign Affairs, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, Raheem Ullah Qatran, Deputy Head of Mission, and Afghan Embassy in Pakistan, representatives of relevant ministries and senior officials of the Planning Commission attended the meeting.

The Committee reviewed the ongoing projects of 200-bedded Jinnah Hospital at Kabul, procurement, installation and commissioning of medical equipment in three hospitals, award of Allama Muhammad Iqbal 3,000 scholarships to Afghan students, and compliance of the decisions taken in the 15th meeting of the CRRA and new projects proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Committee briefed that the relief package, “Program for Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Afghanistan” was launched in 2001.

At present, 20 projects costing US $148.35 million have been implemented, while nine projects costing US $221.83 million are under execution in Afghanistan.

Chairman of the committee Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan said that the peace and stability in Afghanistan is as important as peace and stability in Pakistan.

He said that both the countries are connected through religious, social and cultural means. He said the Government of Pakistan is keen to help the people of Afghanistan and strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

While reviewing the physical and financial progress of the projects including, feasibility study for 145 km Peshawar-Jalalabad Rail Link and Torkham-Jalalabad Additional Carriageway (73.7 km), the Committee advised the Communication Division to start feasibility study process, and complete it in six months period, and directed the Ministry of National Health and Regulation Services to prepare feasibility studies for the proposed four 50-bedded hospitals in Afghanistan.

Raheem Ullah Qatran, Deputy Head of Mission, Afghan Embassy in Pakistan thanked the government of Pakistan for the development initiatives undertaken in Afghanistan and said that empowering youth of Afghanistan through skill development and education will create goodwill between the two nations. Dr Jehanzeb Khan advised to convene another review meeting within six weeks time to fast track the work.

