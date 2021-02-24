Activities of Karachi Port and cotton

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 157,890 tonnes of cargo comprising 102,277 tonnes of import cargo and 55,613 tonnes of export cargo including 7,693 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 102,277 tonnes comprised of 37,313 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,833 tonnes of bulk cargo; 9,217 tonnes of rock phosphate; 6,554 tonnes of soyabean; 18,390 tonnes of wheat and 27,970 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 55,613 tonnes comprised of 47,281 tonnes of containerised cargo; 32 tonnes of bulk cargo and 8,300 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 7,693 containers comprising of 2,622 containers import and 5,071 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 678 of 20’s and 864 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 108 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1,026 of 20’s and 827 of 40’s loaded containers while 51 of 20’s and 1,170 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were nine ships namely Barbara, Cheaspeake Bay, CMA CGM Fidelio, Xin Qing Dao, MT Quetta, Ariane Makara, Sea Ambition, Rong Da Chang and Eseniya carrying containers, tanker, chemical and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were nine vessels viz. Xin Qing Dao, RDO Fortune, Paxi, Rich Breeze, Pur Vision, Grace, Eseniya, Wiebke and Kuwana carrying containers, tanker, wheat, clinkers and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There are three ships namely AS Sicilia, Paxi and Wiebke carrying containers and general cargo respectively expected to sail on Tuesday.

There are five vessels viz. Ital Lirica, Ginga Saker, Ocean Trader, Regine and Boxy carrying containers, tanker, chemical and general cargo respectively due to arrive on Tuesday while three more vessels viz. Independent Spirit, Segara Mas and Mohar carrying containers and cement respectively are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 150,742 tonnes comprising 71,118 tonnes of import cargo and 79,624 tonnes of export cargo including 5,808 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 71,118 tonnes includes 852 tonnes of LPG; 14,570 tonnes of coal; 10,864 tonnes of soyabean; 5,256 tonnes of palm oil; 4,312 tonnes of palm kernel and 35,264 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 79,624 tonnes includes 4,536 tonnes of rice and 75,088 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 5,808 containers comprising of 1,856 containers import and 3,952 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

There were three ships namely MSC Heidi, MSC Lilou and Sphene carrying containers sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, while two ships namely Gulf Wing and Ocean Rider carrying rice and palm kernel respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of ten ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, rice, soyabean, palm kernel and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as ten vessels viz. Maersk Sea Barok, MSC Asya, Zhou Shan Hai, MG Kronos, Harriet-P, Vantage Rider, Tomson Gas, Piramerd, Solar Ailene and Chemroad Wing carrying containers, coal, soyabean, rice, LPG, mogas and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were seven ships viz. Maersk Sea Barok, MSC Asya, Diyala, Zhou Shan Hai, Vantage Rider, Umm Bab and Solar Ailene carrying containers, coal, rice, LNG and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grains and Fertilizer Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

There were two ships namely Diyala and Umm Bab carrying containers and LNG respectively due to arrive on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021