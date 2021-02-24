Nepal supreme court resinstates parliament

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s supreme court on Tuesday overturned the prime minister’s decision to dissolve parliament, terming the move unconstitutional. In December Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli abruptly dismissed the House of Representatives and accused members of his Nepal Communist Party of being uncooperative. He called for elections in April and May. More than a dozen writs were filed in the Supreme Court challenging his decision, while a wave of protests and clashes took place in the streets.