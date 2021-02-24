SSGC holding first in-person Khuli Katchehri

KARACHI: After holding nearly 30 virtual/e-Katchehri sessions, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is organizing the first physical/in-person Khuli Katchehri - Rubaru session on 25th February 2021.

Imran Maniar, Managing Director SSGC along with the Senior Management will address customer complaints regarding billing, low-pressure, no gas, distribution and new connection queries on the spot.

Khuli Katchehri sessions are being organized under the directives of Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) to provide customers a transparent platform to register their complaints and get real-time resolution on the queries.

In the previous E-Katchehri sessions, large numbers of customer complaints were resolved. Regional E-Katchehri sessions were also held for Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Larkana and Quetta.—PR

