Qaim’s interim pre-arrest bail extended

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former chief minister of Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, till April 6, 2021 in a land allotment case and ordered investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to appear in person to inform the court about the inquiry into this case.

A two-judge bench of the SHC issued these orders in the hearing of the case in which Qaim Ali Shah appeared in person.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor informed the court that the bureau’s investigation into alleged illegal allotment of state land in Sindh’s Kandhkot district was underway.

Qaim Ali Shah had not been named an accused in an initial reference filed in the case, he said, adding that while the investigation was underway, a supplementary reference would be filed.

The PPP leader is facing a number of graft inquiries instituted by NAB. These inquiries pertained to alleged massive corruption in Roshan Sindh project and illegal allotment of state lands.

The court, while extending the bail until April 6, directed the investigation officer to appear in personal capacity at the next hearing to apprise the court of progress made so far in the ongoing investigation against the PPP leader.

