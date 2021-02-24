ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
Laeeq for compiled list of vehicles used by KMC departmentsKMC departments

Recorder Report 24 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday directed his sub-ordinates to compile a list of vehicles being used by different departments of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and amount of fuel being provided to them.

“The fuel provision should be halted to the vehicles and generators that are not presented during physical verification forthwith. FIRs should be lodged if concerned officials fail to present vehicles during the inspection while the vehicles should also be recovered,” the administrator passed these remarks while visiting a camp established for physical verification of the vehicles at KMC Sports Complex here.

Vehicle Verification Committee head Anees Qaimkhani, senior director coordination Khalid Khan, director vehicle Mehmood Baig, director city wardens Raja Rustam and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said a committee comprising officers from different departments is formed to verify the vehicles and the committee is carrying out physical verification of the vehicles. He said that in a physical verification that will continue till March 30, services vehicles as well as the vehicles being used by the officers are also being verified.

Ahmed on the occasion himself presented the vehicle being used by him for the verification. He said the purpose of verification is to prevent malpractice in use of vehicles and fuel provided to them. The Administrator appreciated computerized record of verification conducted in 2017 and directed to update the record along with pictures.

