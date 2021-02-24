JI to hold rally for rights of Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday announced to hold a rally for the rights of Karachi on March 14 with a demonstration on Feb 28.

“A rally would be held in Karachi on March 14 from Quaidabad to Governor House,” JI Karachi chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told a press conference.

He also announced to stage a demonstration on New M A Jinnah Road on Sunday, as part of the continuing drive for the rights of Karachi.

“The movement for the rights of Karachi is in full swing and it would continue till the realization of just rights of Karachiites,” he vowed.

The fate of the people of Karachi and the city itself is decided in the governor and chief minister houses, he said, therefore, the course of action will be announced at the Governor House.

The JI Karachi, he said, will invite people from different walks of life to join the campaign, besides raising the issues of Karachi on various social media platforms.

Naeemur Rehman said the federal government has unleashed food inflation in the country with a spike in prices of essential commodities like ghee etc.

Casting worries, he said, the ‘horse trading’ continues in the name of Senate elections, as billionaires are making a mockery of democracy with the support of political parties.

He called the horse trading a ‘shameful act’ of the involved political parties.

The government is harming the career of private students in the name of four year degree program, he said, “the government has commercialized education”.

He said the JI will soon publish a white paper on education, demanding for appointment of teaching staff on empty slots in Karachi and the Urdu universities.

The PTI and MQM have proved their enmity to Karachi by approving fake population census in the federal cabinet, he criticized.

He also termed the KCR revival a ‘joke’ with the citizens of Karachi.

He demanded for a fresh census in Karachi, besides jobs for the youth of Karachi on a priority basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021