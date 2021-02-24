ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
Senate elections: Strategy discussed for success of PTI-PML-Q candidates

Recorder Report 24 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired an important meeting of ministers, advisors and special assistants to discuss the Senate election and a strategy was evolved for the success of PTI and PML-Q candidates.

The CM said on the occasion that parliamentarians’ group will be formed for the success of government alliance candidates and groups will remain in contact with their candidates. “I will also remain in contact with all the groups and candidates,” he said, adding: “The PTI will emerge as a majority party in the Senate election and opposition will face defeat at every front.”

The CM also chaired a joint meeting of PTI and PML-Q candidates for holding consultations for the upcoming Senate election. Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Barrister Ali Zafar, Dr Zarqa Taimoor, Aon Abbas Pabbi and Kamil Ali Agha of PML-Q attended the meeting while Saif Ullah Khan Niazi participated through video link. The CM stated that a parliamentary party meeting will also be convened soon to brief the parliamentarians about the voting procedures.

Moreover, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill called on CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, to discuss the political situation and upcoming Senate election. The CM asserted the opposition is trying to survive through the politics of propaganda as its anti-state narrative has been exposed. He reiterated that the direction of resources has been moved towards fulfilling the fundamental needs of the common man.

Shahbaz Gill termed the launch of a scholarship opportunity as a great honour as it would facilitate intelligent but needy students in their studies. Talking to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Malik Amjad Ali Noon, the CM appreciated his services for the company and said that he has laudably worked to run the LWMC on the new model.

On the other hand, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while talking to various delegations of Pakistan Tereek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Governor’s House said that open ballot in the Senate elections will not weaken the democracy but strengthen it. Opposition’s stance to oppose the open ballot is against democracy, he added. Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised the nation that he will stamp out corruption because no society can prosper without eradication of corruption, supremacy of merit and transparency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

