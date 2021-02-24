ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Coronavirus SOPs: 23 shops, stores, marriage halls sealed

Recorder Report 24 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The City District Administration has sealed 23 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs80,000 fine on violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson of the District Administration, Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Zoha Shakir sealed six shops in his jurisdiction area and imposed Rs70,000 fine on overcharging, and Rs10,000 over SOPs violation.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed three shops, two restaurants while AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed seven shops over SOPs violation in their jurisdiction areas. Moreover, the administration inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and directed the drivers to follow the SOPs.

Meanwhile, the administration continued with its drive against hoarding, price-hike and profiteering. In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik paid surprise visits to Makkah Colony and inspected various super stores, including Imtiaz Cash and Carry, and imposed Rs100,000 fine for overcharging and profiteering. He also inspected availability of commodities and prices of essential items at DC counters, established at superstores.

On the occasion, the DC directed the management of superstores to follow the price list, issued by the District Administration, and provide the essential items on the fixed rates. Moreover, during inspections of shops and stores, the Price Control Magistrates imposed Rs1,043,000 for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus coronavirus case coronavirus Test coronaviruses

Coronavirus SOPs: 23 shops, stores, marriage halls sealed

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Resolution of ‘legitimate’ issues: Nepra pledges support to KE

Probe body identifies reasons behind countrywide blackout

Zaki Yamani dies

Completion of procurement proceedings: PPRA gives FBR the go-ahead

Vawda declared eligible to contest Senate election: Tribunal dismisses Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal

IT-based solutions: TI-P raises questions over FBR’s tender

CCI registers 1.8pc QoQ increase

South Korea, Tehran agree ‘proposals’ on oil billions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.