Coronavirus SOPs: 23 shops, stores, marriage halls sealed

LAHORE: The City District Administration has sealed 23 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs80,000 fine on violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson of the District Administration, Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Zoha Shakir sealed six shops in his jurisdiction area and imposed Rs70,000 fine on overcharging, and Rs10,000 over SOPs violation.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed three shops, two restaurants while AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed seven shops over SOPs violation in their jurisdiction areas. Moreover, the administration inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and directed the drivers to follow the SOPs.

Meanwhile, the administration continued with its drive against hoarding, price-hike and profiteering. In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik paid surprise visits to Makkah Colony and inspected various super stores, including Imtiaz Cash and Carry, and imposed Rs100,000 fine for overcharging and profiteering. He also inspected availability of commodities and prices of essential items at DC counters, established at superstores.

On the occasion, the DC directed the management of superstores to follow the price list, issued by the District Administration, and provide the essential items on the fixed rates. Moreover, during inspections of shops and stores, the Price Control Magistrates imposed Rs1,043,000 for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital.

