Panel lauds HEC’s online attestation system of degrees

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Tuesday lauded the Higher Education Commission (HEC)’s online attestation system of degrees, and recommended for further improvement in the system.

The 1st meeting of the sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture was held here on Tuesday to discuss the following agenda as per its ToRs: To examine the working and performance of federal universities with regard to: i) Online attestation system of degrees; ii) Mechanism for allocation of funds to the universities during the last five years.

The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Hamid Hameed. A two-member committee was constituted comprising Sadaqat Ali Khan and Andleeb Abbas to review universities matters. The committee would also meet vice chancellors of the universities. The committee was given a briefing on online attestation system of degrees.

