Senate elections: KP CM rebuts rumours of differences in PTI

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood while strongly rebutting the rumors regarding differences of some of the PTI parliamentarians with party regarding the senate elections, has termed such rumors as baseless, fabricated and contrary to ground realities.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that PTI is a party of sincere, devoted and committed workers who stand firm with the ideology of party head Imran Khan; and they will do so in future as well adding that PTI parliamentarians will never betray the party leadership in any case.

He made it clear that during the PTI parliamentarians sitting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Governor’s House Peshawar the other day, there was complete unity and harmony and all of the parliamentarians were on the same page and have reiterated their commitment and resolve to fully support the party candidates in the upcoming senate elections.

Mahmood Khan said that during the meeting all the party parliamentarians reposed their full confidence in party leadership and endorsed party leadership decisions regarding the nomination of senate candidates. “There exists a complete unity and harmony amongst the parliamentarians of PTI with regard to party decisions which will continue to exist in future as well”, Mahmood Khan remarked and added that parliamentarians and workers of PTI have an ideological attachment with party and they stand firm with party leadership.

The chief minister said that opposition parties were trying to win senate elections through unfair means, but they will miserably fail to do so adding that the opposition will get a setback in senate elections to their sheer disappointment.

He said that PTI believed in utmost transparency in electoral process and that why it propounds the holding of senate elections through show of hands; and lamented that opposition parties were opposing it because they did not want fair play and transparency in the elections.

