Masroor Khan assumes charge of OGRA chairman

Recorder Report 24 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Masroor Khan has assumed the charge of the OGRA chairman, bringing 30 years of local and international experience, notably, in the field of downstream retail fuel, engineering, project management, oil asset management, joint venture governance/management, cross country oil pipeline, downstream assets acquisition portfolio projects, and operational experience in the oil and gas industry including LNG and CNG.

Khan’s vast experience in the energy sector includes oil infrastructure development and formation of corporate alliances.

He has both national and international industrial exposure, as he has had the opportunity to work in various markets including Pakistan, Malaysia, the UK and the Philippines.

Khan held regional roles for Thailand, Oman, Cambodia, Laos, and Dubai as well. He has a proven track record as a senior executive and is a strong strategic thinker. He remained part of the team responsible for transforming Pakistan Burma Shell network into the Shell Pakistan brand.

He was formerly working as operations manager in Pakistan, overseeing a widespread Shell Oil Assets across country, providing operational and technical assurance and leading a large team of professionals. He also remained Head of Distribution Engineering for Pakistan, the UAE and Oman, and was responsible for company-owned oil installations and depots, SBMs and oil pipelines.

He also served as shareholder representative for PAPCO (WOP-White Oil Pipeline Project), which is a joint venture with PARCO. Khan also led a strategic growth LNG project from inception to the EPCM final design and planning stage.

Moreover, he also held the positions of network manager for Pakistan and Oman in the Shell Oil Company. Other positions included planning manager for Pakistan, Thailand, Oman, Cambodia, and Laos, and maintenance advisor for Asia and Australia based at Malaysia. During the initial stages of his career as “planning engineer” he was deputed at the Civil Aviation Authority for the Jinnah Terminal Project, New Quaid-i-Azam International Airport, Karachi.

