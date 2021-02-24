Minister defends daughter’s appointment in KEMU

LAHORE: Defending her daughter’s appointment in the King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that her daughter Dr Ayesha Ali got the job on merit.

“An explanation in this regard has already been issued, still if someone has doubts he or she can contact the vice-chancellor for further explanation,” she said in her reaction. The sources said on Tuesday that the KEMU had created a new department with the sole purpose of accommodating Dr Yasmin’s daughter Dr Ayesha Ali as assistant professor of foetal medicine in BS-19. Dr Ayesha has been appointed on permanent basis while new appointments are made usually on a contract basis. Immediately after her appointment on January 12 this year, Dr Ayesha took leave and flew to London, the sources added.

