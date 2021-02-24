Industrial use of electricity increases 17pc in Jan: Omar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday said that industrial use of electricity witnessed about 17 percent increase in January this year owing to provision of power to the industry at concession rates and abolishing peak hours’ factor.

In a tweet, the minister said the Industry has started performing and it was a real change. The Power Division while materializing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan has started provision of electricity to the industrial sector at concession rates.