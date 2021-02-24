ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
IHC adjourns hearing in quota system case

Recorder Report 24 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Tuesday, adjourned hearing in a petition challenging quota system in the federal services due to non-availability of the Attorney General of Pakistan. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition filed by GM Chaudhry advocate questioning the legality and constitutional status of the provincial regional quota. He also raised the question that there are so many districts of Pakistan, wherefrom none is ever selected in the Civil Services of Pakistan due to poor conditions of education, and only developed areas of the provinces are getting entire quota reserved for the province.

During the hearing, the deputy attorney general appeared before the court and informed it that the AGP could not appear before the court in this matter due to his engagement in the Supreme Court. At this, Justice Farooq directed him to seek time from the AGP in this regard and apprise the same to the registrar.

Then the bench deferred hearing in this petition with date in office.

In his petition, the petitioner has cited the prime minister of Pakistan, the secretary Establishment Division, the secretary Law and Justice, and the Federal Public Service Commission through its chairman as respondents.

He stated that it is quite strange that except Sindh, there is no division on the basis of urban and rural in the Punjab, KP, Balochistan, NA/FATA, and Azad Kashmir although the people belonging to the rural areas of these provinces do not have equal access to education and economic resources.

He added that there are about 123 districts in four provinces but there are so many districts wherefrom no one has been selected in any CSS Examination since establishment of 12 occupational groups.

