41 corona deaths, 1,050 fresh cases reported countrywide

Abdul Rasheed Azad 24 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported 41 coronavirus deaths and 1,050 fresh cases taking the nation's death tally to 12,658, and cases tally to 573,384, since the outbreak of pandemic in the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), during the past 24 hours, Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported the more deaths as Punjab Health Department reported 29 deaths across the province and KP reported seven deaths.

During the past 24 hours, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Health Department reported two Covid-19 deaths, while one death each was reported in Sindh, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and Balochistan.

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has reported 573,384 cases, which included those died, recovered, and the under treatment Covid-19 patients.

Sindh is at the top of the list with 256,445 Covid-19 cases, followed by Punjab with 168,348 cases, KP with 71,146 cases, 43,623 cases in ICT, Balochistan with 18,993 cases, AJK with 9,878 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan with 4,951 cases. According to the NCOC, over the past 24 hours, countrywide 33,978 tests were conducted, including 9,869 in Sindh, 12,157 in Punjab, 5,985 in KP, 4,580 in the ICT, 376 in Balochistan, 430 in G-B, and 581 in AJK.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan has recorded 12,658 deaths. Punjab reported 5,237 deaths of which 29 succumbed to death in the past 24 hours.

Sindh reported 4,293 deaths of which one death was in the past 24 hours in the province.

KP has reported so far 2,043 deaths, of which seven died during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the ICT has reported 493 deaths, of which one died in the past 24 hours. The AJK has reported 291 deaths of which two have died in the past 24 hours.

Balochistan has reported 199 deaths, and the G-B with 102 Covid-19 deaths is at the bottom of the list.

According to the authorities, since the pandemic outbreak last year, Pakistan has carried out a total of 8,752,533 coronavirus tests, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities.

At present, 2,069 coronavirus patients are admitted in hospitals across the country.

According to the NCOC, during the past 24 hours, 752 coronavirus patients have recovered taking the national tally of recovered cases to 536,243, with a recovery ratio of over 90 percent.

At present, total active cases in the country stand at 24,483 with 1,050 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 27 percent, ICT 33 percent, Peshawar 24 percent, and Lahore 39 percent.

41 corona deaths, 1,050 fresh cases reported countrywide

