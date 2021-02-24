Markets
LME official prices
24 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2218.50 2153.50 9067.50 2152.00 19689.00 29540.00 2889.50 2143.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2218.50 2153.50 9067.50 2152.00 19689.00 29540.00 2889.50 2143.00
3-months Buyer 2249.00 2161.50 9033.00 2164.50 19722.00 26700.00 2905.50 2150.00
3-months Seller 2249.00 2161.50 9033.00 2164.50 19722.00 26700.00 2905.50 2150.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 24515.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 24515.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
