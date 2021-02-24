KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (February 23, 2021).

=================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =================================================================================== High Land Securities Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,000 48.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 48.00 K & I Global B.O.Punjab 425,000 9.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 425,000 9.55 MRA Sec. D.G.Cement 50,000 135.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 135.00 B&B Sec. Dewan Cement Ltd. 25,000 13.50 Ist Equity Mod. 40,000 13.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 13.28 Brains Securities Dost Steels Ltd. 85,500 5.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,500 5.80 Rafi Sec. Fauji Cement 17,000 25.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,000 25.20 M. M. M. A. Khanani Ghani Global Glass (R 550,000 5.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 550,000 5.75 BMA Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 95,926 118.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 95,926 118.50 D.J.M. Sec. Hum Network Limited 2,500 8.00 Brains Securities 5,000 7.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 7.93 AKD Sec. Int. Ind. 90,000 206.34 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 206.34 AKD Sec. INTERNATION STEELS 465,000 93.42 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 465,000 93.42 BMA Capital MCB Bank Ltd. 51,976 184.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,976 184.01 K & I Global Nat. Refinery 6,100 1,280.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,100 1,280.00 Ist Equity Mod. NetSol Technologies 2,500 285.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 285.00 Fikree's (SMC) Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 1,000 12.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 12.45 Mayari Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 5,000 65.80 FDM Capital 7,000 65.80 Growth Sec. 50,000 75.00 Growth Sec. 50,000 75.00 Topline Sec. 50,000 74.50 Topline Sec. 18,500 74.50 MRA Sec. 2,000 66.00 MRA Sec. 25,000 75.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 207,500 74.22 Adam Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 43,885 135.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 43,885 135.60 =================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,164,887 ===================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021