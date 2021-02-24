ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 24 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (February 23, 2021).

===================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===================================================================================
Member                       Company                         Turnover         Rates
Name                                                        of Shares
===================================================================================
High Land Securities         Amreli Steels Ltd.                 1,000         48.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000         48.00
K & I Global                 B.O.Punjab                       425,000          9.55
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         425,000          9.55
MRA Sec.                     D.G.Cement                        50,000        135.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          50,000        135.00
B&B Sec.                     Dewan Cement Ltd.                 25,000         13.50
Ist Equity Mod.                                                40,000         13.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          65,000         13.28
Brains Securities            Dost Steels Ltd.                  85,500          5.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          85,500          5.80
Rafi Sec.                    Fauji Cement                      17,000         25.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          17,000         25.20
M. M. M. A. Khanani          Ghani Global Glass (R            550,000          5.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         550,000          5.75
BMA Capital                  Habib Bank Ltd.                   95,926        118.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          95,926        118.50
D.J.M. Sec.                  Hum Network Limited                2,500          8.00
Brains Securities                                               5,000          7.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           7,500          7.93
AKD Sec.                     Int. Ind.                         90,000        206.34
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          90,000        206.34
AKD Sec.                     INTERNATION STEELS               465,000         93.42
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         465,000         93.42
BMA Capital                  MCB Bank Ltd.                     51,976        184.01
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          51,976        184.01
K & I Global                 Nat. Refinery                      6,100      1,280.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           6,100      1,280.00
Ist Equity Mod.              NetSol Technologies                2,500        285.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,500        285.00
Fikree's (SMC)               Pak. Int. Bulk Termi               1,000         12.45
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000         12.45
Mayari Sec.                  Panthers Tyres Ltd                 5,000         65.80
FDM Capital                                                     7,000         65.80
Growth Sec.                                                    50,000         75.00
Growth Sec.                                                    50,000         75.00
Topline Sec.                                                   50,000         74.50
Topline Sec.                                                   18,500         74.50
MRA Sec.                                                        2,000         66.00
MRA Sec.                                                       25,000         75.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         207,500         74.22
Adam Sec.                    TRG Pakistan Ltd.                 43,885        135.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          43,885        135.60
===================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                 2,164,887
===================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

