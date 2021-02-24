KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 23, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,924.81 High: 4,973.42 Low: 4,917.77 Net Change: (-) 23.13 Volume ('000): 624,481 Value ('000): 22,643,963 Makt Cap 1,405,582,613,286 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,351.65 NET CH. (-) 5.36 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,534.69 NET CH. (-) 53.97 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,653.56 NET CH. (-) 4.61 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,197.86 NET CH. (+) 12.08 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,680.90 NET CH. (-) 135.14 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-February-2021 ====================================

