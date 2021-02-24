Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
24 Feb 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 23, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,924.81
High: 4,973.42
Low: 4,917.77
Net Change: (-) 23.13
Volume ('000): 624,481
Value ('000): 22,643,963
Makt Cap 1,405,582,613,286
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,351.65
NET CH. (-) 5.36
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,534.69
NET CH. (-) 53.97
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,653.56
NET CH. (-) 4.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,197.86
NET CH. (+) 12.08
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,680.90
NET CH. (-) 135.14
------------------------------------
As on: 23-February-2021
====================================
