BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 24 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
Thatta Cement Company Ltd.        24.02.2021     11:00 am
First Equity Modarba              24.02.2021     04:00 pm
AN Textile Mills Limited          24.02.2021     11:00 am
Quetta Textile Mille Ltd          24.02.2021     02:00 pm
Tata Textile Mills Limited        24.02.2021     02:30 pm
TPL Trakker Limited               24.02.2021     03:00 pm
Ghandhara Industries Ltd          24.02.2021     02:00 pm
Shazad Textile Mills Ltd          24.02.2021     11:30 am
Barwany Air products Ltd          24.02.2021     12:00 pm
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd             24.02.2021     03:00 pm
Gandhara Nissan Ltd               24.02.2021     11:00 am
First Elite Capital Modaraba      24.02.2021     03:00 pm
Sitara Peroxide Ltd               24.02.2021     02:00 pm
First UDL Modaraba                24.02.2021     11:00 am
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd          24.02.2021     11:30 am
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            24.02.2021     11:00 am
Gillette Pakistan Ltd             24.02.2021     03:30 pm
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd     24.02.2021     03:30 pm
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd       24.02.2021     02:30 pm
Towllers Limited                  24.02.2021     12:00 pm
United Bank Limited               24.02.2021     03:00 pm
The Organic Meat Co.Ltd.          24.02.2021     11:00 am
Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd.    24.02.2021     11:30 am
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd.         24.02.2021     01:00 pm
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd.               24.02.2021     11:00 am
Sapphire Fibres Ltd.              24.02.2021     04:00 pm
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd.       24.02.2021     12:30 pm
National Bank of Pakistan         24.02.2021     10:00 pm
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd.        24.02.2021     11:00 am
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd.       24.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Thal Limited                      24.02.2021     04:00 pm
Diamond Industries Ltd.           24.02.2021     02:00 pm
Shezan International Ltd.         24.02.2021     11:30 am
Shafi Chemical Industries Ltd.    24.02.2021   12:00 Noon
JK Spinning Mills Limited         24.02.2021     11:00 am
Pakistan Service Ltd.             24.02.2021     11:30 am
Al-abid Silk Mills Ltd.           24.02.2021     02:00 pm
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd.                     24.02.2021     04:30 pm
Aruj Insurance Ltd.               24.02.2021     11:00 pm
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited           24.02.2021     02:00 pm
IBL Headline Limited              24.02.2021     02:00 pm
Flying Cement Company Ltd.        24.02.2021     10:00 am
JS Bank Limited                   24.02.2021     12:15 pm
Pakgen Power Limited              24.02.2021     10:45 am
Lalpir Power Limited              24.02.2021     12:15 pm
First Paramount Modaraba          25.02.2021     09:30 pm
Nestle Pakistan Limited           25.02.2021     11:00 am
Merit Packaging Ltd               25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd             25.02.2021     09:00 am
786 Investments Limited           25.02.2021     11:00 am
786 Investments Ltd-Open end      25.02.2021     11:00 am
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd        25.02.2021     03:30 pm
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd       25.02.2021     01:00 pm
Sitara Energy Ltd                 25.02.2021     03:30 pm
TPL Properties LImited            25.02.2021     03:00 pm
EFU General Insurance Limited     25.02.2021     11:00 am
Samba Bank Limited                25.02.2021   12:00 Noon
United Brands Limited             25.02.2021     01:00 pm
Service Fabrics Ltd               25.02.2021     10:00 am
At-Tahur Limited                  25.02.2021     11:15 am
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd          25.02.2021     11:30 am
Pakistan National
Shipping Corporation Lt           25.02.2021     10:30 am
First IBL Modaraba                25.02.2021     11:30 am
Jubilee Spinning &
Weaving Mills Ltd                 25.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Prosperity Weaving MIlls Ltd      25.02.2021     12:30 pm
Nishtat Chunian Power Ltd         25.02.2021     10:15 am
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd         25.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd           25.02.2021     01:00 pm
Media Times Limited               25.02.2021     11:00 am
First Capital Equities Ltd        25.02.2021     02:30 pm
First Punjab Modaraba             25.02.2021     04:00 pm
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd                   25.02.2021     11:00 am
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd                    25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Pioneer Cement Ltd                25.02.2021     11:30 am
Atlas Asset Management
Ltd-Open end                      25.02.2021     11:30 am
International Knitwear Ltd        25.02.2021     02:00 pm
Ghani Automobile
Industries Ltd                    25.02.2021     11:30 am
Nishat Chunian Ltd                25.02.2021     11:00 am
K-Electric Limited                25.02.2021     10:00 am
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd          25.02.2021     11:00 am
First Al-Noor Modaraba            25.02.2021     04:00 pm
Shams Textile Mills Ltd           25.02.2021     10:30 am
Gharibwal Cement Ltd              25.02.2021     04:00 pm
Fitst Dawood
Investment Bank Ltd               25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Telecard Limited                  25.02.2021     11:00 am
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd        25.02.2021     04:00 pm
Drekkar Kingsway Ltd              25.02.2021     11:00 am
Dadex Eternit Limited             25.02.2021     05:00 pm
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd             25.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Premium Textile Mills Ltd         25.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd          25.02.2021     11:30 pm
Allawasaya Textile MIlls Ltd      25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd     25.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd      25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Hafiz Limited                     25.02.2021     11:30 am
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd               25.02.2021     10:30 am
Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd          25.02.2021     04:00 pm
The General Tyre &
Rubber Company of
Pakistan Limited                  25.02.2021     11:00 am
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd         25.02.2021     10:00 am
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd         25.02.2021     12:00 pm
Island Textile Mills Ltd          25.02.2021     03:30 pm
Hallmark Company Ltd              25.02.2021     11:00 am
UBL Fund Managers
Ltd-Open end                      25.02.2021     11:45 am
First Capital Investment
Ltd-open end                      25.02.2021     04:00 pm
AKD Investment management
Ltd-Open end                      25.02.2021     02:00 pm
Treet Corporation Ltd             25.02.2021     01:30 pm
AWT Investments Ltd-open end      25.02.2021     12:30 pm
Nishat Mills Limited              25.02.2021     02:30 pm
Arshad Energy Ltd                 25.02.2021     12:00 pm
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba            25.02.2021     02:30 pm
Unity Foods Limited               25.02.2021     11:00 am
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                    25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd               25.02.2021     02:00 pm
Sally Textile Mills Ltd           25.02.2021     12:30 pm
Blessed Textiles Ltd              25.02.2021     11:00 am
First Fidlity
Leasing Modaraba                  25.02.2021     12:30 pm
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd            25.02.2021     10:00 am
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd            25.02.2021     02:00 pm
Salfi Textile Mills Ltd           25.02.2021     02:30 pm
Bilal Fibres Limited              26.02.2021     10:00 am
Murree Brewery Company Ltd        26.02.2021     11:00 am
Agha Steel Industries Ltd         26.02.2021     03:30 pm
First National Bank Modaraba      26.02.2021     04:30 pm
Bata Pakistan Limited             26.02.2021     03:00 pm
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd         26.02.2021     11:30 am
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd         26.02.2021     11:30 am
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd       26.02.2021     02:30 pm
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd           26.02.2021     11:30 am
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd       26.02.2021     02:00 pm
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd                    26.02.2021   12:00 Noon
S.S. Oil Mills Limited            26.02.2021     11:00 am
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       26.02.2021     01:00 pm
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd           26.02.2021     10:00 am
Altern Energy Limited             26.02.2021     04:00 pm
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd          26.02.2021     02:30 pm
First Credit &
Investment Bank Ltd               26.02.2021     04:00 pm
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd               26.02.2021     03:00 pm
NBP Fund Management
Ltd-Open end                      26.02.2021     03:00 pm
Shabbir tiles & Ceramics Ltd.     26.02.2021     04:00 am
Buxlay Paints Limited             26.02.2021     11:00 am
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd             26.02.2021     02:30 pm
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd           26.02.2021     09:30 am
The Hub Power Company Ltd         26.02.2021     10:00 am
AKD Capital Limited               26.02.2021     11:00 am
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd        26.02.2021     03:00 pm
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd            26.02.2021     10:00 am
Rupali Polyester Ltd              26.02.2021     11:00 am
Atlas Insurance Ltd               26.02.2021     11:00 am
Johnson & Philips
Pakistan Limited                  26.02.2021     11:30 am
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd.                   26.02.2021     11:00 am
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited      27.02.2021     02:00 pm
Tri-Star Polyester Limited        27.02.2021     02:00 pm
Hala Enterprises Ltd              27.02.2021     03:30 pm
First Tri-Star Modaraba           27.02.2021     03:30 pm
Tri-Star Power Limited            27.02.2021     02:30 pm
Zil Limited                       27.02.2021     10:30 pm
Ecopack Limited                   27.02.2021     10:00 am
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd          01.03.2021     09:00 am
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd.                  01.03.2021     03:00 pm
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       01.03.2021     02:30 pm
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd       02.03.2021     11:00 am
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.           03.03.2021     02:30 pm
BankIslami Pakistan Limited       03.03.2021     01:30 pm
=========================================================

