KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Thatta Cement Company Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am First Equity Modarba 24.02.2021 04:00 pm AN Textile Mills Limited 24.02.2021 11:00 am Quetta Textile Mille Ltd 24.02.2021 02:00 pm Tata Textile Mills Limited 24.02.2021 02:30 pm TPL Trakker Limited 24.02.2021 03:00 pm Ghandhara Industries Ltd 24.02.2021 02:00 pm Shazad Textile Mills Ltd 24.02.2021 11:30 am Barwany Air products Ltd 24.02.2021 12:00 pm Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 24.02.2021 03:00 pm Gandhara Nissan Ltd 24.02.2021 11:00 am First Elite Capital Modaraba 24.02.2021 03:00 pm Sitara Peroxide Ltd 24.02.2021 02:00 pm First UDL Modaraba 24.02.2021 11:00 am Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 24.02.2021 11:30 am EFU Life Assurance Ltd 24.02.2021 11:00 am Gillette Pakistan Ltd 24.02.2021 03:30 pm Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 24.02.2021 03:30 pm Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 24.02.2021 02:30 pm Towllers Limited 24.02.2021 12:00 pm United Bank Limited 24.02.2021 03:00 pm The Organic Meat Co.Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:30 am Artistic Denim Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 01:00 pm Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am Sapphire Fibres Ltd. 24.02.2021 04:00 pm Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 12:30 pm National Bank of Pakistan 24.02.2021 10:00 pm Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 12:00 Noon Thal Limited 24.02.2021 04:00 pm Diamond Industries Ltd. 24.02.2021 02:00 pm Shezan International Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:30 am Shafi Chemical Industries Ltd. 24.02.2021 12:00 Noon JK Spinning Mills Limited 24.02.2021 11:00 am Pakistan Service Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:30 am Al-abid Silk Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 02:00 pm United Distributors Pakistan Ltd. 24.02.2021 04:30 pm Aruj Insurance Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 pm Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 24.02.2021 02:00 pm IBL Headline Limited 24.02.2021 02:00 pm Flying Cement Company Ltd. 24.02.2021 10:00 am JS Bank Limited 24.02.2021 12:15 pm Pakgen Power Limited 24.02.2021 10:45 am Lalpir Power Limited 24.02.2021 12:15 pm First Paramount Modaraba 25.02.2021 09:30 pm Nestle Pakistan Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am Merit Packaging Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 25.02.2021 09:00 am 786 Investments Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am 786 Investments Ltd-Open end 25.02.2021 11:00 am Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 03:30 pm Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 25.02.2021 01:00 pm Sitara Energy Ltd 25.02.2021 03:30 pm TPL Properties LImited 25.02.2021 03:00 pm EFU General Insurance Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am Samba Bank Limited 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon United Brands Limited 25.02.2021 01:00 pm Service Fabrics Ltd 25.02.2021 10:00 am At-Tahur Limited 25.02.2021 11:15 am Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 11:30 am Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Lt 25.02.2021 10:30 am First IBL Modaraba 25.02.2021 11:30 am Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon Prosperity Weaving MIlls Ltd 25.02.2021 12:30 pm Nishtat Chunian Power Ltd 25.02.2021 10:15 am Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 01:00 pm Media Times Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am First Capital Equities Ltd 25.02.2021 02:30 pm First Punjab Modaraba 25.02.2021 04:00 pm Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm Pioneer Cement Ltd 25.02.2021 11:30 am Atlas Asset Management Ltd-Open end 25.02.2021 11:30 am International Knitwear Ltd 25.02.2021 02:00 pm Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd 25.02.2021 11:30 am Nishat Chunian Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am K-Electric Limited 25.02.2021 10:00 am Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am First Al-Noor Modaraba 25.02.2021 04:00 pm Shams Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 10:30 am Gharibwal Cement Ltd 25.02.2021 04:00 pm Fitst Dawood Investment Bank Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm Telecard Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 04:00 pm Drekkar Kingsway Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am Dadex Eternit Limited 25.02.2021 05:00 pm Faran Sugar Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon Premium Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 11:30 pm Allawasaya Textile MIlls Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm Hafiz Limited 25.02.2021 11:30 am Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 10:30 am Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 04:00 pm The General Tyre & Rubber Company of Pakistan Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 10:00 am Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 pm Island Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 03:30 pm Hallmark Company Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am UBL Fund Managers Ltd-Open end 25.02.2021 11:45 am First Capital Investment Ltd-open end 25.02.2021 04:00 pm AKD Investment management Ltd-Open end 25.02.2021 02:00 pm Treet Corporation Ltd 25.02.2021 01:30 pm AWT Investments Ltd-open end 25.02.2021 12:30 pm Nishat Mills Limited 25.02.2021 02:30 pm Arshad Energy Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 pm First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 25.02.2021 02:30 pm Unity Foods Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 25.02.2021 02:00 pm Sally Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:30 pm Blessed Textiles Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am First Fidlity Leasing Modaraba 25.02.2021 12:30 pm Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 10:00 am Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 02:00 pm Salfi Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 02:30 pm Bilal Fibres Limited 26.02.2021 10:00 am Murree Brewery Company Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Agha Steel Industries Ltd 26.02.2021 03:30 pm First National Bank Modaraba 26.02.2021 04:30 pm Bata Pakistan Limited 26.02.2021 03:00 pm Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 02:00 pm Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 26.02.2021 12:00 Noon S.S. Oil Mills Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 26.02.2021 01:00 pm Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am Altern Energy Limited 26.02.2021 04:00 pm Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 26.02.2021 04:00 pm Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 26.02.2021 03:00 pm NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 26.02.2021 03:00 pm Shabbir tiles & Ceramics Ltd. 26.02.2021 04:00 am Buxlay Paints Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 26.02.2021 09:30 am The Hub Power Company Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am AKD Capital Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 26.02.2021 03:00 pm Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am Rupali Polyester Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Atlas Insurance Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Johnson & Philips Pakistan Limited 26.02.2021 11:30 am Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd. 26.02.2021 11:00 am Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited 27.02.2021 02:00 pm Tri-Star Polyester Limited 27.02.2021 02:00 pm Hala Enterprises Ltd 27.02.2021 03:30 pm First Tri-Star Modaraba 27.02.2021 03:30 pm Tri-Star Power Limited 27.02.2021 02:30 pm Zil Limited 27.02.2021 10:30 pm Ecopack Limited 27.02.2021 10:00 am Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 09:00 am Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 01.03.2021 03:00 pm Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 02.03.2021 11:00 am Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. 03.03.2021 02:30 pm BankIslami Pakistan Limited 03.03.2021 01:30 pm =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021