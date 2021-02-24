Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
24 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Thatta Cement Company Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am
First Equity Modarba 24.02.2021 04:00 pm
AN Textile Mills Limited 24.02.2021 11:00 am
Quetta Textile Mille Ltd 24.02.2021 02:00 pm
Tata Textile Mills Limited 24.02.2021 02:30 pm
TPL Trakker Limited 24.02.2021 03:00 pm
Ghandhara Industries Ltd 24.02.2021 02:00 pm
Shazad Textile Mills Ltd 24.02.2021 11:30 am
Barwany Air products Ltd 24.02.2021 12:00 pm
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 24.02.2021 03:00 pm
Gandhara Nissan Ltd 24.02.2021 11:00 am
First Elite Capital Modaraba 24.02.2021 03:00 pm
Sitara Peroxide Ltd 24.02.2021 02:00 pm
First UDL Modaraba 24.02.2021 11:00 am
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 24.02.2021 11:30 am
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 24.02.2021 11:00 am
Gillette Pakistan Ltd 24.02.2021 03:30 pm
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 24.02.2021 03:30 pm
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 24.02.2021 02:30 pm
Towllers Limited 24.02.2021 12:00 pm
United Bank Limited 24.02.2021 03:00 pm
The Organic Meat Co.Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am
Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:30 am
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 01:00 pm
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am
Sapphire Fibres Ltd. 24.02.2021 04:00 pm
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 12:30 pm
National Bank of Pakistan 24.02.2021 10:00 pm
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Thal Limited 24.02.2021 04:00 pm
Diamond Industries Ltd. 24.02.2021 02:00 pm
Shezan International Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:30 am
Shafi Chemical Industries Ltd. 24.02.2021 12:00 Noon
JK Spinning Mills Limited 24.02.2021 11:00 am
Pakistan Service Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:30 am
Al-abid Silk Mills Ltd. 24.02.2021 02:00 pm
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd. 24.02.2021 04:30 pm
Aruj Insurance Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 pm
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 24.02.2021 02:00 pm
IBL Headline Limited 24.02.2021 02:00 pm
Flying Cement Company Ltd. 24.02.2021 10:00 am
JS Bank Limited 24.02.2021 12:15 pm
Pakgen Power Limited 24.02.2021 10:45 am
Lalpir Power Limited 24.02.2021 12:15 pm
First Paramount Modaraba 25.02.2021 09:30 pm
Nestle Pakistan Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am
Merit Packaging Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 25.02.2021 09:00 am
786 Investments Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am
786 Investments Ltd-Open end 25.02.2021 11:00 am
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 03:30 pm
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 25.02.2021 01:00 pm
Sitara Energy Ltd 25.02.2021 03:30 pm
TPL Properties LImited 25.02.2021 03:00 pm
EFU General Insurance Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am
Samba Bank Limited 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon
United Brands Limited 25.02.2021 01:00 pm
Service Fabrics Ltd 25.02.2021 10:00 am
At-Tahur Limited 25.02.2021 11:15 am
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 11:30 am
Pakistan National
Shipping Corporation Lt 25.02.2021 10:30 am
First IBL Modaraba 25.02.2021 11:30 am
Jubilee Spinning &
Weaving Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Prosperity Weaving MIlls Ltd 25.02.2021 12:30 pm
Nishtat Chunian Power Ltd 25.02.2021 10:15 am
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 01:00 pm
Media Times Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am
First Capital Equities Ltd 25.02.2021 02:30 pm
First Punjab Modaraba 25.02.2021 04:00 pm
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm
Pioneer Cement Ltd 25.02.2021 11:30 am
Atlas Asset Management
Ltd-Open end 25.02.2021 11:30 am
International Knitwear Ltd 25.02.2021 02:00 pm
Ghani Automobile
Industries Ltd 25.02.2021 11:30 am
Nishat Chunian Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am
K-Electric Limited 25.02.2021 10:00 am
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am
First Al-Noor Modaraba 25.02.2021 04:00 pm
Shams Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 10:30 am
Gharibwal Cement Ltd 25.02.2021 04:00 pm
Fitst Dawood
Investment Bank Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm
Telecard Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 04:00 pm
Drekkar Kingsway Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am
Dadex Eternit Limited 25.02.2021 05:00 pm
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Premium Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 11:30 pm
Allawasaya Textile MIlls Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm
Hafiz Limited 25.02.2021 11:30 am
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 10:30 am
Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 04:00 pm
The General Tyre &
Rubber Company of
Pakistan Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 10:00 am
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 pm
Island Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 03:30 pm
Hallmark Company Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am
UBL Fund Managers
Ltd-Open end 25.02.2021 11:45 am
First Capital Investment
Ltd-open end 25.02.2021 04:00 pm
AKD Investment management
Ltd-Open end 25.02.2021 02:00 pm
Treet Corporation Ltd 25.02.2021 01:30 pm
AWT Investments Ltd-open end 25.02.2021 12:30 pm
Nishat Mills Limited 25.02.2021 02:30 pm
Arshad Energy Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 pm
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba 25.02.2021 02:30 pm
Unity Foods Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 25.02.2021 02:00 pm
Sally Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:30 pm
Blessed Textiles Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am
First Fidlity
Leasing Modaraba 25.02.2021 12:30 pm
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 10:00 am
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 02:00 pm
Salfi Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 02:30 pm
Bilal Fibres Limited 26.02.2021 10:00 am
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am
Agha Steel Industries Ltd 26.02.2021 03:30 pm
First National Bank Modaraba 26.02.2021 04:30 pm
Bata Pakistan Limited 26.02.2021 03:00 pm
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 02:00 pm
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd 26.02.2021 12:00 Noon
S.S. Oil Mills Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 26.02.2021 01:00 pm
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am
Altern Energy Limited 26.02.2021 04:00 pm
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm
First Credit &
Investment Bank Ltd 26.02.2021 04:00 pm
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 26.02.2021 03:00 pm
NBP Fund Management
Ltd-Open end 26.02.2021 03:00 pm
Shabbir tiles & Ceramics Ltd. 26.02.2021 04:00 am
Buxlay Paints Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 26.02.2021 09:30 am
The Hub Power Company Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am
AKD Capital Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 26.02.2021 03:00 pm
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am
Rupali Polyester Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am
Atlas Insurance Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am
Johnson & Philips
Pakistan Limited 26.02.2021 11:30 am
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd. 26.02.2021 11:00 am
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited 27.02.2021 02:00 pm
Tri-Star Polyester Limited 27.02.2021 02:00 pm
Hala Enterprises Ltd 27.02.2021 03:30 pm
First Tri-Star Modaraba 27.02.2021 03:30 pm
Tri-Star Power Limited 27.02.2021 02:30 pm
Zil Limited 27.02.2021 10:30 pm
Ecopack Limited 27.02.2021 10:00 am
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 09:00 am
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd. 01.03.2021 03:00 pm
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 02.03.2021 11:00 am
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. 03.03.2021 02:30 pm
BankIslami Pakistan Limited 03.03.2021 01:30 pm
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.