Board meetings in progress
24 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
Kohinoor 23.02.2021 02.15 P.M. Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in
Mills Limietd Monday for the period ended progress
December 31, 2020
Sazgar Engineering 23.02.2021 03.00 P.M. Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in
Works Limited Monday for the period ended progress
December 31, 2020
==========================================================================================
