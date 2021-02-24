KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K ========================================================================================== Kohinoor 23.02.2021 02.15 P.M. Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in Mills Limietd Monday for the period ended progress December 31, 2020 Sazgar Engineering 23.02.2021 03.00 P.M. Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in Works Limited Monday for the period ended progress December 31, 2020 ==========================================================================================

