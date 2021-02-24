EFU Managed Growth Fund Rates

ANL
30.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC
15.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL
24.20
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN
98.80
Decreased By
▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP
9.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO
10.45
Decreased By
▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC
132.50
Decreased By
▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL
48.91
Decreased By
▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL
25.05
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL
25.96
Decreased By
▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL
16.65
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL
11.19
Decreased By
▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC
84.99
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL
7.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL
26.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO
37.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL
4.12
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM
15.34
Increased By
▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF
46.73
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL
39.65
Decreased By
▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL
12.45
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER
10.95
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL
91.60
Increased By
▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL
27.15
Increased By
▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC
9.10
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK
1.44
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP
39.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG
137.60
Decreased By
▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY
33.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL
1.64
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
