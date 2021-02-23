ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
Allegedly assassinator of four women social workers gunned down: ISPR

  • An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out by security forces during which a commander of the TTP's Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, identified as Hassan alias Sajna, was gunned down, says ISPR.
  • He was allegedly involved in the murder of four women social workers on Saturday, said military’s media wing.
BR Web Desk 23 Feb 2021

Pakistan Security Forces on Tuesday gunned down a Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant allegedly involved in the killing of four women social workers, ISPR said on Tuesday.

As per the statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out by security forces during which a commander of the TTP's Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, identified as Hassan alias Sajna, was gunned down.

He was allegedly involved in the murder of four women social workers on Saturday, said military’s media wing.

It should be recalled that the women were killed when assailants opened fire on their NGO's car near the Ippi village of North Waziristan.

The police said the injured driver and the deceased women were moved to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Pakistan TTP ISPR women social workers

