Markets
HSBC reports profits fell 30% to $6.1bn in 2020
- Reported profit after tax came in at $6.1 billion which the bank blamed primarily on higher-than-expected credit losses and other bad debts sparked by the currrent economic crises.
23 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: HSBC said Tuesday its post-tax profits for 2020 plunged 30 percent on-year after the Asia-focused banking giant took a hammering from the coronavirus pandemic and spiralling tensions between China and the West.
