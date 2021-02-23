ANL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
HSBC reports profits fell 30% to $6.1bn in 2020

  • Reported profit after tax came in at $6.1 billion which the bank blamed primarily on higher-than-expected credit losses and other bad debts sparked by the currrent economic crises.
AFP 23 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: HSBC said Tuesday its post-tax profits for 2020 plunged 30 percent on-year after the Asia-focused banking giant took a hammering from the coronavirus pandemic and spiralling tensions between China and the West.

Reported profit after tax came in at $6.1 billion which the bank blamed primarily on higher-than-expected credit losses and other bad debts sparked by the currrent economic crises.

