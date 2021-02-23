ANL 30.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
ASC 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
ASL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
AVN 101.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.51%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.41%)
DGKC 134.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.49%)
EPCL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.61%)
FCCL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
FFBL 26.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
HASCOL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
HUBC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.09%)
JSCL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
KAPCO 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.61%)
MLCF 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.09%)
PAEL 40.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PPL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.27%)
PRL 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.42%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.52%)
UNITY 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.47%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.03%)
BR100 4,954 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (0.13%)
BR30 25,856 Decreased By ▼ -29.51 (-0.11%)
KSE100 45,942 Increased By ▲ 52.27 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,087 Increased By ▲ 28.05 (0.15%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mariners CEO resigns after critical remarks

  • Mather joined the Mariners' organization in 1996 as part of the finance department.
AFP 23 Feb 2021

LOS ANGELES: Seattle Mariners chief executive Kevin Mather resigned on Monday effective immediately, a day after he apologized for remarks about current and former baseball players that were deemed insensitive.

Mather's resignation was announced by club chairman John Stanton who said he would serve as acting chief executive and president while they searched for a replacement.

"Like all of you, I was extremely disappointed when I learned of Kevin Mather's recent comments. His comments were inappropriate and do not represent our organization's feelings about our players, staff, and fans," Stanton said.

"There is no excuse for what was said, and I won't try to make one."

Mather apologized on Sunday after a video surfaced of him making controversial remarks on a February 5 Zoom call to a Seattle-area service organization called the Rotary Club.

In the call, he said Mariners former Japanese pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma's command of English "was terrible" and prospect Julio Rodriguez "is loud, his English is not tremendous."

"I've been on the phone most of the day today apologizing to the many people I have insulted, hurt, or disappointed in speaking at a recent online event," Mather said. "I am committed to make amends for the things I said that were personally hurtful and I will do whatever it takes to repair the damage."

Mather joined the Mariners' organization in 1996 as part of the finance department.

The Major League Baseball Players Association issued a statement on Monday, saying "the Club's video presentation is a highly disturbing yet critically important window into how Players are genuinely viewed by management.

"It is offensive, and it is not surprising that fans and others around the game are offended as well. Players remain committed to confronting these issues at the bargaining table and elsewhere."

English courts Seattle Mariners Kevin Mather Hisashi Iwakuma

Mariners CEO resigns after critical remarks

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters