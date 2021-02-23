ANL 30.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
ASC 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
ASL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
AVN 101.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.51%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.41%)
DGKC 134.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.49%)
EPCL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.61%)
FCCL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
FFBL 26.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
HASCOL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
HUBC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.09%)
JSCL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
KAPCO 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.61%)
MLCF 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.09%)
PAEL 40.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PPL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.27%)
PRL 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.42%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.52%)
UNITY 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.47%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.03%)
BR100 4,953 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (0.13%)
BR30 25,853 Decreased By ▼ -33.11 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,942 Increased By ▲ 51.99 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,087 Increased By ▲ 27.77 (0.15%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Jan CA plunges 65pc MoM

Rizwan Bhatti Updated 23 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The country’s current account sharply declined by 65 percent in January 2021 compared to December 2020. For the second consecutive month, Pakistan’s external account posted a deficit, however, current account deficit in January 2021 was lower than December 2020.

Pakistan's current account registered a deficit of $229 million in January 2021versus $652 million in December 2020, fell 65 percent MoM. The current account deficit in January 2021 is also some 55 percent lower than January 2020, in which deficit was $512 million.

Overall, current account for the first seven months of FY21 was remained in surplus. The country’s current account was in surplus amounted to $912 million during July to Jan of this fiscal year (FY21) as against deficit of $2.54 billion during the same period of last fiscal year (FY20).

According to SBP, compared to December 2020, exports grew steadily while remittances continued their record expansion in January 2021. In addition, imports of wheat and sugar to address domestic shortages, and palm oil, were significantly higher. While, machinery imports continued to grow at double-digits, reflecting economic recovery.

The SBP reported that collective deficit of goods trade, services and income stood at $17.917 billion in first seven months of FY21 as against $17.103 billion in the corresponding period of FY19.

With higher inflows of home remittances, the outlook for the external sector has already improved. As per SBP projections, current account deficit is expected to be in the range of 0.5-1.5 percent of GDP compared to previous estimates of 1.0 to 2.0 percent of GDP. The revision is mainly due to an upward adjustment in workers’ remittances, which are now expected to be in $ 24-25 billion during this fiscal year.

It may be mentioned here that Furthermore, the surplus in the surplus current account has not only eased the pressure on external debt management, but also provided an opportunity to build the country’s depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP FY21 MoM Pakistan current account deficit

Jan CA plunges 65pc MoM

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.