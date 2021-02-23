Post of MD NTDC: Cabinet begins weighing possibility of hiring FPSC member

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has started weighing the possibility of appointing member Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) as Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), official sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing details, sources said the Board of Directors NTDC initiated the recruitment process for the post of Managing Director NTDCL as per the Companies Act, 2017, the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013 (amended from time to time) and the Public Sector Companies (Appointment of Chief Executive) Guidelines, 2015. Advertisement for the post of Managing Director, NTDC was published by BoD NTDCL on April 21, 2020. In response to the advertisement 47 applications were received. After screening, 19 eligible candidates were shortlisted for the interview process. A total of 15 candidates (4 candidates were absent) were interviewed by the Board of NTDC on December 07, 2020 and December 08.12.2020. All candidates were evaluated as per fit and proper criteria prescribed under the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules. 2013 (amended in 2017) and Public Sector Companies (Appointment of Chief Executive) Guidelines, 2015.

The Board of Directors of NTDCL in its 178th meeting dated October 14, 2020 unanimously resolved to recommend the following four candidates in order of merit for the concurrence of federal government: (i) Azaz Ahmed; (ii) Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha;( iii) Maj-Gen Muhammad Azeem Asif (retd); and (iv) MujahidIslam Bila. Thereafter, the Board authorized the Board Negotiation Committee to negotiate the overall salary package with the above recommended candidates. The Board Negotiation Committee noted that Azaz Ahmed demanded “$15,000 per month salary” which is too high as compared to the market trends. The other three candidates have sought MP-I Pay Scale (maximum) along with all the perks and benefits. On February 17, 2021, during a discussion, Secretary to Prime Minister pointed out that any member of FPSC is not eligible for reemployment under the provisions of the FPSC Ordinance 1977. The Minister for PDS&I Asad Umar suggested the Cabinet to negotiate salary package with candidates and underscored the need for selecting people with high professional capabilities and international experience. The Advisor to the Prime Minister on IR&A Dr Ishrat Husain said there was a provision in MP Scale Policy to give maximum salary incentives, if a candidate is highly qualified and possesses experience of internationally reputed organizations. The Prime Minister also suggested getting the best of the best professionals as a matter of principle. After a detailed discussion, the Cabinet did not approve the proposal with the direction to Power Division to resubmit the summary to the Cabinet in one week after getting the newly-constituted Board's recommendations about the proposed candidates. The Cabinet further directed Secretary, Power Division to seek the views of Law and Justice Division as to whether a member of FPSC is eligible for appointment to the subject post and incorporate the same in the revised summary for the Cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021