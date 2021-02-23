ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
SSGC’s ‘Operation Grift’ intensifies

23 Feb 2021

KARACHI: SSGC has stepped up in its fight to bring gas thieves to justice. Only recently, Company’s CGTO team with the help of SSGC Police apprehended one Abdul Wahab, owner of a poultry farm for illegally accessing gas, directly from the Company’s main pipeline.

The poultry farm, situated at Maimar Zone, Karachi was being run on 300cft per hour by the culprit, who was caught red handed on the spot and FIR was lodged against him.

SSGC’s Chief of Counter Gas Theft Operation Brig Mohammad Abuzar (R) said that gas theft is intolerable as it is a crime against the community. He further added that ‘Operation Grift’ will continue until all incidences of gas theft are eliminated. He appealed the people to help SSGC in its fight against the menace of gas theft that is also causing issues such as low gas pressures and shortage of gas. He said that information/complaints may be lodged on Company’s 24/7 operational help line number 1199 and at Company’s WhatsApp # 0323-821-3346.—PR

