ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MTI Ordinance: IHC grants more time to ED to submit reply

Terence J Sigamony 23 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted more time to the Establishment Division to submit a reply regarding implementation of the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Ordinance.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition filed by the doctors and paramedical staff of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

During the hearing, the counsel for the Establishment Division requested the court to grant some more time to submit its response in this matter.

Acceding to his request, the IHC bench deferred the hearing till April 5th, while extending its stay order of not taking any adverse action against the PIMS employees.

The counsel for the petitioner appeared before the court and adopted the stance that the PIMS Hospital was built in 1969 and then the hospital was given the status of a university through an Act.

He stated that the government had issued Ordinance to privatise PIMS.

He added that the step was taken to change the structure of the hospital and the ordinance would affect the rights of the PIMS staff.

Justice Kayani inquired from the counsel that whether the status of the civil servants of the PIMS under the Act would not be changed.

The petitioner’s counsel said that the government brought the Federal Medical Teaching Institute Ordinance after the Act.

Then the court asked that whether the Act was repealed by the Ordinance.

At this, Advocate Abbasi adopted the stance that the Civil Servants Rules and Regulations were changed through the ordinance.

The members of the board of governors were political people.

The bench asked the petitioner to clarify that whether they admit Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University Act and disagreed with the ordinance.

It also instructed the lawyer to read the MTI Ordinance, and said that it meant that the same institution would be now operated under two laws.

The court noted that under this ordinance all the status of the civil servants there had been changed. The bench further remarked that the employees of the PIMS could not go anywhere else.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PIMS Establishment Division MTI Ordinance PIMS employees

MTI Ordinance: IHC grants more time to ED to submit reply

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Jan CA plunges 65pc MoM

Jul-Jan FDI down 27pc YoY

SC underscores need for strengthening political parties

Govt lays ballot ord in NA

Amendments in Nepra law: Govt facing stiff resistance from NA body

Tribal districts: Rs50bn spent on uplift projects, PM told

All aircraft equipped with GE engines: PIA

Boeing grounds 777s

Four female aid workers gunned down in North Waziristan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.