Senate election from Sindh: MQM-P nominates Sabzwari, Khalida

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday nominated Fasial Sabzwari as party candidate for Senate election on general seat from Sindh.

Party also nominated Khalida Attayab as its candidate on reserved seat for women from Sindh, party announced in a statement

The decision was held in the meeting of coordination committee, which was chaired by MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021