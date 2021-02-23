Four killed in Karachi road accident

KARACHI: At least four people were killed when a car crashed into pedestrian bridge during attempt to save a motorcycle here in the metropolis on Monday.

According to details, the accident took place on University Road in Karachi where an over speeding car got out of control after driver suddenly applied brakes to save a motorcycle.

The car rammed into the pedestrian bridge and was completely destroyed in the collision.

Four car riders identified as Rameez, Asad, Taimoor and Rohan were killed in the accident. The bodies were shifted to hospital where they were handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities.