CCP, IPO sign MoU for info sharing, capacity building

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan (IPO) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on sharing of information and capacity building of enforcement staffs to effectively deal with the competition law and intellectual property violations, said a press release.

The MoU was signed by the CCP Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan and IPO Chairman Mujeeb Ahmed Khan in a ceremony held at the CCP office in Islamabad, which was also attended by Bushra Naz Malik, Member CCP, and other senior officers from the CCP and the IPO.

The major thrust of the MoU is to promote mutually-beneficial cooperation between the CCP and the IPO in the areas of advocacy, research, capacity development, awareness-raising, and outreach.

The MoU will also allow the two regulators to not only exchange information on pertinent issues but also do consultations on matters relating to their statutory mandates.

The MoU further covers training of staff of both regulators with regard to their respective mandates, and to develop and bolster partnerships with other organisations that may assist in capacity building of both parties to the MoU.—PR

