ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CCP, IPO sign MoU for info sharing, capacity building

23 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan (IPO) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on sharing of information and capacity building of enforcement staffs to effectively deal with the competition law and intellectual property violations, said a press release.

The MoU was signed by the CCP Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan and IPO Chairman Mujeeb Ahmed Khan in a ceremony held at the CCP office in Islamabad, which was also attended by Bushra Naz Malik, Member CCP, and other senior officers from the CCP and the IPO.

The major thrust of the MoU is to promote mutually-beneficial cooperation between the CCP and the IPO in the areas of advocacy, research, capacity development, awareness-raising, and outreach.

The MoU will also allow the two regulators to not only exchange information on pertinent issues but also do consultations on matters relating to their statutory mandates.

The MoU further covers training of staff of both regulators with regard to their respective mandates, and to develop and bolster partnerships with other organisations that may assist in capacity building of both parties to the MoU.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

mou IPO CCP capacity building

CCP, IPO sign MoU for info sharing, capacity building

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Jan CA plunges 65pc MoM

Jul-Jan FDI down 27pc YoY

SC underscores need for strengthening political parties

Govt lays ballot ord in NA

Amendments in Nepra law: Govt facing stiff resistance from NA body

Tribal districts: Rs50bn spent on uplift projects, PM told

All aircraft equipped with GE engines: PIA

Boeing grounds 777s

Four female aid workers gunned down in North Waziristan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.